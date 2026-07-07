Tensions Flare: China Expels Japanese Vessel Amidst Island Dispute
China's Coast Guard expelled a Japanese fishing vessel from contested waters around the Diaoyu/Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are claimed by both nations. This incident marks another moment in the ongoing territorial standoff. The Japanese Embassy in Beijing has yet to comment on the matter.
A confrontation erupted on Tuesday as China's Coast Guard expelled a Japanese fishing vessel, accusing it of illegally entering the contentious waters surrounding the Diaoyu/Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.
The long-standing territorial dispute between China and Japan over these islands continues to fuel tensions, with both nations deploying patrol boats and engaging in regular diplomatic sparring over rightful ownership.
Despite the serious nature of the incident, the Japanese Embassy in Beijing has not provided an immediate response to requests for comment.