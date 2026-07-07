Tensions Flare: China Expels Japanese Vessel Amidst Island Dispute

Chinas Coast Guard On Tuesday Said It Had Expelled A Japanese Fishing Vessel That Illegally Entered The Territorial Waters Of One Of A Cluster Of Disputed Islands In The East China Sea The Waters Around The Islands

​A confrontation erupted on Tuesday as China's Coast Guard expelled a Japanese fishing vessel, accusing it of illegally entering the contentious waters surrounding the Diaoyu/Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

The long-standing territorial dispute between China and Japan over these islands continues to fuel tensions, with both nations deploying patrol boats and engaging in regular diplomatic sparring over rightful ownership.

Despite the serious nature of the incident, the Japanese Embassy in Beijing has not provided an immediate response to requests for comment.