Landslide Chaos in Gansu: Several Missing Amidst Rescue Efforts

A Number Of People In A Mountainous County In Chinas Western Province Of Gansu Have Gone Missing In The Wake Of A Landslide On Tuesday

A landslide has struck Tanchang county in Gansu, China's western province, leaving several individuals unaccounted for, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency reporting the incident on Tuesday.

Local authorities are deploying substantial resources and personnel to locate and rescue those missing due to the landslide's devastating impact on the area.

As the chaos unfolds, emergency teams continue to battle against time and difficult terrain to ensure the safety of affected residents, highlighting the challenging conditions faced by rescue operations in the mountainous region.