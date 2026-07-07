Cuba in Darkness: Power Grid Collapse Sparks Island-Wide Blackout

Cuba Struggled On Tuesday To Restore Power After Its National Grid Collapsed The Day Before

Cuba's national grid failure plunged the island into darkness, leaving its nearly 10 million inhabitants without power, marking the third such incident this year.

Authorities are yet to explain the cause of Monday's outage. Although efforts have started to restore power, significant areas remain affected, exacerbating the hardships faced by the Cuban population.

Meanwhile, US sanctions have intensified, restricting Cuba's fuel supply, a move Cuba and the UN deem illegal and a human rights violation.