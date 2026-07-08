EU's Flexible Emissions Trading: A Boost for Industry

The European Commission Will Propose Making Its Emissions Trading System More Flexible For Industrial Companies

The European Commission is poised to introduce a proposal aimed at increasing the flexibility of its emissions trading system for industrial firms. This initiative would grant more free allowances in exchange for investments in decarbonation, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

The Commission is also urging member states to allocate a larger portion of revenues from carbon pricing back into the industries they affect, thus fostering further investment and innovation within these sectors.

A formal revision of the Emissions Trading System (ETS), the EU's largest mechanism for addressing climate change, is scheduled for 17 July, promising significant shifts in climate policy and industrial engagement.