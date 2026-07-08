Ukrainian Drones Overnight Struck Three Russian Oil Refineries As Well As Russian Tankers On The Sea Of Azov

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukrainian drones struck three Russian oil refineries overnight, targeting strategic energy sites. The Ukrainian military confirmed these strikes, marking a continued offensive against Russia's critical energy infrastructure.

Among the targeted facilities were the TANECO and TAIF-NK refineries, located in Nizhnekamsk, and the Saratov refinery, one of Russia's largest. Ukrainian forces managed to reach far beyond their territory, hitting sites deep within Russia. Moscow acknowledged the attacks but withheld details on the targets and extent of the damage.

As fuel shortages loom in Russia due to these concerted strikes, the impact reverberates across regions. Officials reported casualties and damage as Kyiv continues to leverage drone technology to disrupt Russian energy distribution lines, reflecting a sophisticated tactical evolution in the ongoing conflict.