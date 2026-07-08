Vitol Ventures into Venezuela: A New Chapter in Oil Trade

Geneva-based trader Vitol is planning to open a Caracas office as global trading houses enhance their role in Venezuela's oil exports under a U.S.-Venezuelan pact. An expansion uniting Vitol and Trafigura promises increased output and exports, amid growing foreign investment interest in the OPEC country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Genevaheadquartered Trader Vitol Is Making Early Preparations To Open An Office In Venezuela | Updated: 08-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 15:31 IST
Vitol Ventures into Venezuela: A New Chapter in Oil Trade

Swiss trading giant Vitol is preparing to establish a presence in Venezuela, signaling strengthened involvement in the South American nation's oil export sector. This move comes amid expanding agreements between major trading houses and Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA, under a cooperative deal with the U.S. negotiated earlier this year.

The agreement initially penned with Vitol and Trafigura for up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil exports has more than doubled in scope, indicating a vigorous approach by these firms. While this bolsters Venezuela's oil industry, foreign investment remains cautiously optimistic, marked by preliminary agreements as businesses consider further ventures into the country.

Vitol's prospective Caracas office seeks to employ around a dozen professionals, hinting at long-term partnership goals despite current geopolitical uncertainties. Former Chevron executive Mario Pantoja is set to lead their operations, capitalizing on the company's entrenched ties with PDVSA, as Chevron itself repositions to increase its market stake in Venezuela.

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