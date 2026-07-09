Typhoon Bavi: Looming Menace in the Pacific

Typhoon Bavi is approaching Taiwan from the Pacific, with its winds just under 200 kph. The storm's vast size, comparable to the width of France, has prompted local officials to urge residents to prepare for potential destruction.

Looming as the largest typhoon since 1987 for Taiwan, Bavi highlights the region's increasing vulnerability to severe weather patterns linked to climate changes. With potential influences from El Nino, experts are concerned about more frequent and intense storms.

Preparations intensify as fishing boats seek refuge, and harvests rush ahead of the storm. Flight cancellations and warnings are in effect, as both Taiwan and Japan eye the changing typhoon trajectory closely for any shift that could have severe consequences.