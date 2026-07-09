Typhoon Bavi: The Looming Pacific Powerhouse

Typhoon Bavi Churned Southeast Of Taiwan In The Pacific Ocean On Thursday

Typhoon Bavi is gaining strength southeast of Taiwan in the Pacific Ocean. Initially powerful with winds nearing 200 kph, it is expected to slightly weaken but still threaten Taiwan, China, and Japan. The storm forecasts suggest it will hit China's Fujian province on Saturday.

The typhoon highlights the growing threat of climate-change-related weather events. The anticipated El Nino phenomenon could increase the frequency of such severe storms. Bavi might become the most potent typhoon since 2024, causing concern across Asia.

In preparation, authorities urge residents to secure supplies. Cities near the expected trajectory, like Taiwan's Suao, are preparing for impact as communities recall the devastation caused by previous typhoons.