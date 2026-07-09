Typhoon Bavi: Asia Braces for a Destructive Storm

China And Taiwan Were Bracing For Possibly The Most Destructive Tropical Storm In Years As Typhoon Bavi Churned Southeast Of Taiwan On Thursday

Asia is on high alert as Typhoon Bavi, with wind speeds approaching 200 kph, advances towards Taiwan and China. Authorities have urged preparation, recalling past damage from Typhoon Maysak that left 39 dead in Guangxi, China.

The storm, predicted to be the largest to hit Taiwan since 1987, highlights the increasing vulnerability to extreme weather, exacerbated by climate change. Taiwan's Central Weather Administration and other regional meteorological agencies are closely monitoring Bavi's path.

In Taiwan, communities are taking no chances. Fishing boats seek refuge in ports, and residents stock up on essentials. Meanwhile, precautionary flight cancellations in Japan underscore the far-reaching impact of this impending storm.