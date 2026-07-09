Typhoon Bavi: Asia Braces for a Destructive Storm
Asia is preparing for the potentially devastating Typhoon Bavi, with winds nearing 200 kph. The storm is expected to hit Taiwan and China after damaging events from Typhoon Maysak. Both Taiwan and Japan are implementing safety measures as climate change intensifies such weather occurrences.
Asia is on high alert as Typhoon Bavi, with wind speeds approaching 200 kph, advances towards Taiwan and China. Authorities have urged preparation, recalling past damage from Typhoon Maysak that left 39 dead in Guangxi, China.
The storm, predicted to be the largest to hit Taiwan since 1987, highlights the increasing vulnerability to extreme weather, exacerbated by climate change. Taiwan's Central Weather Administration and other regional meteorological agencies are closely monitoring Bavi's path.
In Taiwan, communities are taking no chances. Fishing boats seek refuge in ports, and residents stock up on essentials. Meanwhile, precautionary flight cancellations in Japan underscore the far-reaching impact of this impending storm.