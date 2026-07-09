Tragic Fire Incident at Chinese Shoe Factory

Casualties Have Been Reported After A Fire Broke Out On Friday At A Shoe Factory In The Southeastern Chinese Province Of Fujian

A devastating fire has engulfed a shoe factory in China's Fujian province on Friday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The fire started around noon local time, which is equivalent to 0400 GMT, trapping some individuals on the factory's rooftop. Emergency services are on site managing the situation.

As yet, there is no confirmation on the extent of casualties, but it is reported that several people have been affected by this incident.