Tragic Fire Incident at Chinese Shoe Factory
A fire erupted at a shoe factory in the Fujian province of China on Friday. Casualties have been reported, with some individuals trapped on the rooftop. The exact number of people killed or injured remains unknown, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.
A devastating fire has engulfed a shoe factory in China's Fujian province on Friday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
The fire started around noon local time, which is equivalent to 0400 GMT, trapping some individuals on the factory's rooftop. Emergency services are on site managing the situation.
As yet, there is no confirmation on the extent of casualties, but it is reported that several people have been affected by this incident.