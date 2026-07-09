Fire Ravages Fujian Shoe Factory: Casualties Reported
A fire erupted at a shoe factory in Fujian, China, resulting in reported casualties. The blaze began around noon on Friday, leaving some people trapped on the roof. The details of the number of casualties are still unclear, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV.
On Friday, a devastating fire broke out at a shoe factory in Fujian, a southeastern province in China. State broadcaster CCTV has reported casualties, though the exact number remains uncertain.
The blaze ignited around noon (0400 GMT), according to officials. Reports indicate that some individuals were trapped on the rooftop, complicating rescue efforts as authorities raced to manage the unfolding crisis.
While emergency services continue to respond to the incident, the precise number of those affected by the disaster is yet to be confirmed. Officials are urging caution and assistance as they sift through the aftermath.
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