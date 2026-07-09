US EPA proposes easing Biden heavy-truck emissions rules

The US Environmental Protection Agency has proposed easing heavy-truck and engine emissions rules, citing technical challenges in 2027 engine development programs.

Reuters | The Us Environmental Protection Agency On Thursday Proposed Easing Heavytruck And Engine Emissions Rules Adopted Under Democratic President Joe Biden In The Epa Said It Was Proposing Scaling Back Emissions Warranty Requirements And Providing Additional Lead Time Before Longer Regulatory Useful Life Requirements Take Effect The Epa | Updated: 09-07-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 22:53 IST
US EPA proposes easing Biden heavy-truck emissions rules
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

​The ​U.S. Environmental Protection ‌Agency on ​Thursday proposed easing heavy-truck ‌and engine emissions rules adopted under Democratic President Joe Biden in ‌2023.

The EPA said it ‌was proposing scaling back emissions warranty requirements and providing additional ⁠lead ​time ⁠before longer regulatory useful life requirements ⁠take effect.

The EPA, which ​noted that some 2027 medium ⁠and heavy-duty engine development programs ⁠have ​experienced technical challenges, is proposing allowing manufacturers to ⁠continue to sell current products while ⁠they ⁠complete development of 2027-compliant engines.

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