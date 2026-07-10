Rosatom Staff Return Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

As geopolitical tensions rise, six employees of Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant have returned, according to Russia's nuclear corporation, Rosatom. The company, constructing new units in Bushehr, had earlier evacuated staff following the onset of military conflicts involving the United States and Israel against Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russias State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom Said On Friday That First Six Employees Of Irans Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Have Begun Returning To The Plant | Updated: 10-07-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 17:54 IST
Rosatom Staff Return Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
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In a move signaling a cautious return to operations, Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, announced that six employees have returned to Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. The return was reported by Russian state media RIA, citing Rosatom's CEO Alexei Likhachev.

The development follows a significant evacuation where hundreds of staff were moved out of the plant after the United States and Israel initiated military action against Iran on February 28.

Rosatom is currently engaged in constructing two new units at the Bushehr site, a critical project amidst escalating regional tensions.

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