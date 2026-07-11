Celestial Wonders and Technological Triumphs: Exploring Space Innovations

Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Astronomers Scrutinize Exoplanet That Survived The Death Of Its Star In About Billion Years

Astronomers have discovered an exoplanet that continues to orbit its star even after the star's death. This groundbreaking finding suggests that outer planets could survive the sun's transformation into a white dwarf, akin to a celestial endurance test.

An innovative bioprinting experiment aboard the International Space Station has successfully created lab-grown tissues, including liver and kidney cells. San Diego's Auxilium Biotechnologies, in collaboration with Wake Forest University researchers, achieved this milestone, marking the first bioprinting of human tissue in space.

Breaking new ground in space exploration, China has tested a new rocket retrieval system with a net on a sea platform, challenging U.S. dominance in reusable rockets. The successful recovery of the Long March 10B rocket booster signifies a monumental step in China's aerospace capabilities.