Skyward Horizons: Triumphs and Trials in Space Science

From scrutinizing exoplanets outliving their stars to bioprinting human tissues in space and China’s advancements in rocket technology, science news unfolds promising breakthroughs. The intrepid aviator Wally Funk passes at 87, marking an end of an era. Conservationists in Guatemala strive to save endangered lizards from extinction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Astronomers Scrutinize Exoplanet That Survived The Death Of Its Star In About Billion Years | Updated: 10-07-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 18:28 IST
Skyward Horizons: Triumphs and Trials in Space Science
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In a remarkable astronomical finding, researchers have investigated a Jupiter-like exoplanet that has survived the death of its sun-like star, providing insight into potential planetary endurance against astronomical catastrophes. This discovery suggests that such planets might continue long after their central stars perish, spinning tales of cosmic survival.

A groundbreaking development in bioprinting has emerged as a biotechnology firm claims success in using a 3D bioprinter aboard the International Space Station. This endeavor fabricated human tissues using liver, kidney, and cartilage cells, advancing the potential for producing transplantable tissues in space, an effort spearheaded by Auxilium Biotechnologies and Wake Forest University.

The world mourns the loss of pioneering aviator and astronaut trainee Wally Funk, a key figure from the dawn of the Space Age who passed away at 87. Concurrently, China's recent test of a sea-based rocket booster recovery system aims at challenging U.S. supremacy in reusable space technology, illustrating a new chapter in global space exploration.

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