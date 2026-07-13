Unyielding Waters: Extreme Flooding in Northern China Challenges Resilience

Severe flooding has inundated China's northern Hebei province and northeastern Liaoning province, submerging roads and sweeping away vehicles. Videos shared on social media depicted people swimming and paddle-boarding down neighborhood streets, highlighting the extent of the deluge.

In Kuancheng, a county in Hebei with a population of around 240,000, water levels on roads rose to over two meters. Cars were filmed crashing into each other as they floated along water-logged streets, eventually carried away by the powerful current.

The floods follow Typhoon Bavi's heavy rains and violent winds, putting densely populated cities to the test. Authorities issued red alerts and warned of exacerbated flood risks, prioritizing relocation and resettlement of affected residents.