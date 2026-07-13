Unyielding Waters: Extreme Flooding in Northern China Challenges Resilience

Severe flooding in China's Hebei and Liaoning provinces has submerged roads, swept away vehicles, and trapped residents following Typhoon Bavi. Authorities have prioritized evacuation and flood risk warnings are in place due to expected heavy rains and violent storms. The situation tests China's ability to manage extreme weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 11:08 IST
Unyielding Waters: Extreme Flooding in Northern China Challenges Resilience
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  • Country:
  • China

Severe flooding has inundated China's northern Hebei province and northeastern Liaoning province, submerging roads and sweeping away vehicles. Videos shared on social media depicted people swimming and paddle-boarding down neighborhood streets, highlighting the extent of the deluge.

In Kuancheng, a county in Hebei with a population of around 240,000, water levels on roads rose to over two meters. Cars were filmed crashing into each other as they floated along water-logged streets, eventually carried away by the powerful current.

The floods follow Typhoon Bavi's heavy rains and violent winds, putting densely populated cities to the test. Authorities issued red alerts and warned of exacerbated flood risks, prioritizing relocation and resettlement of affected residents.

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