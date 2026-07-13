WMO Warns Dust Storms Hit Record Levels in Parts of World During 2025

Record-breaking sand and dust storms swept across several regions in 2025, disrupting daily life, damaging public health and affecting transport, even as global average dust concentrations remained largely unchanged from the previous year, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The 2026 WMO Airborne Dust Bulletin found that global dust surface concentrations in 2025 were similar to those recorded in 2024, though regional differences were significant. North Africa and the Middle East experienced repeated dust intrusions that reduced visibility and worsened air quality. The Bodélé Depression in Chad remained the world's largest source of airborne dust.

China experienced its most severe sand and dust storm in a decade during April 2025 after powerful dust clouds travelled from Mongolia. The storm covered a vast area, lasted longer than usual and reached unusually high intensity. In northern China, hourly PM10 concentrations exceeded 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre, with some locations recording levels between 3,000 and 4,000 micrograms, many times higher than World Health Organization air quality guidelines.

The desert region along the US-Mexico border also experienced an exceptional year for dust activity. El Paso, Texas, recorded 50 dust days, more than double its annual average and the highest number since the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s. On 18 March, the city endured more than six continuous hours of dust storm conditions, forcing temporary closures of schools, highways and airports while multiple fatal road accidents were reported.

Dust storms pose growing risks to health and economies

WMO estimates that around 2 billion tonnes of dust enter the atmosphere every year, travelling across countries, continents and oceans. While much of this movement is part of natural desert processes, land degradation, drought and poor water and land management are increasing the frequency and severity of many dust events.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said sand and dust storms are affecting more than 150 countries, reducing agricultural productivity, damaging ecosystems, disrupting transport and aviation, straining water and energy systems and creating serious public health risks through poor air quality.

She stressed that these hazards do not recognise national borders, making international cooperation essential for improving monitoring, sharing data and strengthening regional early warning systems, particularly for countries that are most vulnerable.

Artificial intelligence offers new forecasting opportunities

The report highlights artificial intelligence as a promising tool for improving dust storm forecasting. Traditional forecasting models require enormous computing power because of the complex interaction between weather systems and airborne dust particles.

AI models trained on decades of satellite observations and atmospheric data can analyse these patterns more efficiently while reducing the time and computing resources needed for routine forecasts. Researchers are also combining machine learning with satellite imagery to identify active dust hotspots more accurately and improve early warning systems.

WMO's Sand and Dust Storm Warning Advisory and Assessment System, established in 2007, continues to coordinate forecasting and monitoring through regional centres in Saudi Arabia, Spain, China and Barbados. The organisation is also working with the UN Coalition on Combating Sand and Dust Storms to strengthen global preparedness.

The report comes ahead of the International Day of Combating Sand and Dust Storms on 12 July, with this year's theme focusing on protecting land, ecosystems and communities from the growing impacts of dust storms.