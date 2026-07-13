Typhoon Bavi Unleashes Chaos Across Northern China's Provinces

Severe flooding in China's Hebei and Liaoning provinces, exacerbated by Typhoon Bavi, caused extensive damage as roads were submerged, cars swept away, and people navigated streets by swimming or paddle-boarding. Authorities issued warnings, closed schools, and suspended trains. Torrential rains across six provinces pose further flood risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 11:34 IST
Typhoon Bavi Unleashes Chaos Across Northern China's Provinces
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In a dramatic turn of events, torrential rains prompted by Typhoon Bavi have wreaked havoc across northern China's Hebei and Liaoning provinces, leading to severe flooding. Roads transformed into rivers, sweeping away cars while locals resorted to swimming and paddle-boarding to navigate the submerged streets.

The deluge saw water levels rising over two meters in the county of Kuancheng, home to 240,000 residents. Social media footage captured the chaos as vehicles collided, bobbed up and down, and were ultimately swept away by powerful currents. The typhoon, mainland China's most potent storm this year, has tested the nation's weather resilience.

As a cascading result, around 1,800 villagers found themselves stranded in Kuancheng. Authorities prioritized the relocation and resettlement of affected residents. Elsewhere, Liaoning and Jilin provinces faced severe storm warnings, with schools closed and train services suspended. The meteorological outlook warns of continuing extreme weather, with potential hailstorms and tornadoes adding to the peril.

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