El Niño Threatens Brazil's Coffee Harvest: Potential 20% Decline Looms

El Niño's impact on Brazil's coffee harvest could result in a 15% to 20% reduction, threatening the expected bumper crop. Irregular rainfall and excessive heat are contributing to these forecasts. While technological advancements have increased resilience, concerns over flower disruptions and bean quality remain significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 16:30 IST
El Niño Threatens Brazil's Coffee Harvest: Potential 20% Decline Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

El Niño could slash Brazil's anticipated record-breaking coffee harvest by as much as 20%, according to the Brazilian Coffee Industry Association. The phenomenon's excessive heat and erratic rainfall patterns pose serious threats to production.

The state crop agency Conab projected a bumper harvest of 66.7 million 60-kilogram bags of arabica and canephora beans this year. However, deteriorating weather conditions driven by El Niño could drastically reduce these numbers, says Abic executive director Celirio Inacio da Silva.

Coffee farmers, armed with technological advancements, are better prepared to tackle these climate challenges. Nonetheless, El Niño jeopardizes the biological cycle of coffee plants, especially their flowering phase. Concerns mount as irregular ripening may affect quality, complicating harvesting efforts.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026