El Niño Threatens Brazil's Coffee Harvest: Potential 20% Decline Looms

El Niño could slash Brazil's anticipated record-breaking coffee harvest by as much as 20%, according to the Brazilian Coffee Industry Association. The phenomenon's excessive heat and erratic rainfall patterns pose serious threats to production.

The state crop agency Conab projected a bumper harvest of 66.7 million 60-kilogram bags of arabica and canephora beans this year. However, deteriorating weather conditions driven by El Niño could drastically reduce these numbers, says Abic executive director Celirio Inacio da Silva.

Coffee farmers, armed with technological advancements, are better prepared to tackle these climate challenges. Nonetheless, El Niño jeopardizes the biological cycle of coffee plants, especially their flowering phase. Concerns mount as irregular ripening may affect quality, complicating harvesting efforts.