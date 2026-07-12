Iraqi PM Ali al-Zaidi Embarks on Strategic U.S. Visit

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is scheduled to visit Washington on Monday, leading an official delegation, according to government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi.

During the visit, Iraq plans to sign several memorandums of understanding in the oil and gas sector, al-Aboudi stated at a Sunday press conference.

The agreements seek to involve various U.S. companies, providing momentum to enhance Iraq's oil production capacity, which could significantly impact the nation's energy sector.