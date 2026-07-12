Iraqi PM Ali al-Zaidi Embarks on Strategic U.S. Visit
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is set to visit Washington, following an official invitation. The visit aims to finalize multiple agreements in the oil and gas sector, involving U.S. companies that will help boost Iraq's oil production capabilities, as announced by government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is scheduled to visit Washington on Monday, leading an official delegation, according to government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi.
During the visit, Iraq plans to sign several memorandums of understanding in the oil and gas sector, al-Aboudi stated at a Sunday press conference.
The agreements seek to involve various U.S. companies, providing momentum to enhance Iraq's oil production capacity, which could significantly impact the nation's energy sector.