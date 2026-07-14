Resurgence at El Palito: Venezuela’s Smallest Refinery Restarts

Venezuela’s smallest refinery, El Palito, has restarted its fluid catalytic cracker following disruptions due to earthquakes. The facility is increasing output to 35,000 barrels per day, ensuring stable fuel supply across affected regions. While oil production remains stable, power and water services face ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 00:31 IST
Resurgence at El Palito: Venezuela’s Smallest Refinery Restarts
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  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela's smallest refinery, the El Palito, has resumed operations of its fluid catalytic cracker (FCC). This follows recent earthquakes that temporarily disrupted operations. According to four workers, the FCC is now processing around 35,000 barrels per day, essential for meeting the country's motor fuel needs.

Efforts to boost production are underway, with the country's oil ministry assuring that fuel supply remains consistent across all regions, even in quake-affected areas like La Guaira. While precise volumes were not disclosed, minimal gasoline lines suggest effective distribution.

Although Venezuela's energy infrastructure sustained only minor damage, ongoing issues with power and water services persist, highlighting the continued vulnerability of these public utilities.

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