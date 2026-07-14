Iraq Demands a Fair Share in OPEC Amid Reconstruction Efforts

During a visit to Washington, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi asserted Iraq's entitlement to a fair share within OPEC. This statement comes amid questions on whether Iraq might exit the oil producers’ group.

Al-Zaidi aims to attract U.S. investments in Iraq's oil, gas, and power sectors, a vital measure after Iran's war severely impacted Iraq's crude production and financial stability. Speaking alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, Al-Zaidi underscored Iraq's significant role as an OPEC founder while discussing the country's rebuilding challenges post-conflict with the Islamic State.

He noted the over $400 billion in damages inflicted on Iraq, stressing the urgency of facilitating the return of displaced Iraqis to their rebuilt homes. For this monumental task, he emphasized the necessity of securing a fair share within OPEC.