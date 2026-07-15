Inpex Workers Ratify New Enterprise Agreement at Ichthys LNG Plant

In a significant development for labor relations in Australia's energy sector, union members at Inpex's Ichthys LNG plant have overwhelmingly voted in favor of a new enterprise agreement. This agreement, involving approximately 470 workers, was reached after months of intense negotiations over pay and conditions.

The Offshore Alliance, a coalition of the Australian Workers Union and Maritime Union of Australia, along with the Electrical Trades Union, had earlier engaged in a strike that halted production and cost Inpex around $200 million. The strike, which affected exports, concluded in June, paving the way for the provisional agreement now ratified by the workers.

Following this agreement, focus shifts to upcoming negotiations for a new employment agreement on Shell’s floating LNG Prelude vessel, indicating ongoing union efforts to secure favorable terms for energy workers in the region.