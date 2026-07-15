White House Considers Extending Waivers Amid Iran Tensions

The White House is considering an extension of waivers that permit foreign ships to transport goods between U.S. ports amid concerns about energy prices and supply disruptions caused by renewed conflict with Iran, informed sources state.

The Trump administration is evaluating whether to prolong the waivers, which could come with geographic restrictions, as officials aim to maintain supply flow while addressing maritime industry criticism. Meetings involving the White House and departments of Energy, Transportation, and Interior took place to explore options.

A White House official indicated that no decision has been reached yet and acknowledged that the current waiver remains valid until mid-August. The administration emphasizes the waiver's role in preventing supply chain shortages nationwide.