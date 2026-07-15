White House Considers Extending Waivers Amid Iran Tensions

The White House is contemplating extending waivers for foreign ships to transport goods between U.S. ports due to rising tensions with Iran. The potential decision, aimed at maintaining supply chains, follows discussions involving key departments, with a decision expected before the current waiver expires in August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 21:22 IST
White House Considers Extending Waivers Amid Iran Tensions
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The White House is considering an extension of waivers that permit foreign ships to transport goods between U.S. ports amid concerns about energy prices and supply disruptions caused by renewed conflict with Iran, informed sources state.

The Trump administration is evaluating whether to prolong the waivers, which could come with geographic restrictions, as officials aim to maintain supply flow while addressing maritime industry criticism. Meetings involving the White House and departments of Energy, Transportation, and Interior took place to explore options.

A White House official indicated that no decision has been reached yet and acknowledged that the current waiver remains valid until mid-August. The administration emphasizes the waiver's role in preventing supply chain shortages nationwide.

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