Trump's Election Integrity Address Sparks Controversy

President Donald Trump is set to address the nation on newly declassified intelligence concerning U.S. election investigations and potential vulnerabilities in voting machines. The televised speech is scheduled for Thursday night, according to an administration official.

Trump may reiterate his unfounded claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread fraud, despite numerous courts and his administration's findings to the contrary. The U.S. cybersecurity watchdog previously declared that the election was the most secure in American history.

The administration is focusing on increasing federal oversight of elections and is reviewing voting machine security in light of Trump's persistent allegations. Democrats fear this could lead to election interference in upcoming midterm elections, potentially challenging Democratic victories.