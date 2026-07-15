France Embraces Controversial Assisted Dying Legislation

On Wednesday, French lawmakers passed a landmark bill granting adults with incurable illnesses the legal right to assisted dying, a move that concludes intense ethical and political deliberations in the country. The legislation stipulates that, under strict conditions, individuals with unbearable suffering can choose to be administered a lethal substance.

Only French citizens or legal residents suffering from life-threatening, serious, and incurable illnesses are eligible for assisted dying, provided they are capable of making an informed decision. President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged the sensitive nature of the issue, emphasizing the need for dialogue and respect for democracy in shaping this path.

While opinion polls indicate strong public support, the legislation faces opposition from medical and religious circles, with concerns about potential pressures on vulnerable groups. Despite the Senate's rejection, the lower house of parliament's adoption marks a significant step forward in a highly divisive debate.