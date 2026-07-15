India and Poland Forge Stronger Ties in MSME Sector

The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) convened a crucial meeting with a Polish delegation at Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi, aiming to bolster cooperation in the MSME sector. Leading the discussions on the Indian side, Bharat Khera, MSME Secretary, underscored the vital influence of India's MSME landscape on the nation's economy. India's MSMEs, over 86 million in number, notably contribute close to 30% to GDP, exceeding a third of manufacturing output, and constitute nearly half of the country's exports, supporting 330 million livelihoods.

Khera elaborated on India's governmental strides to develop MSMEs into globally competitive players through digital transformation and technology adoption. Key initiatives such as the Udyam Registration Portal and the Credit Guarantee Scheme were highlighted as part of this agenda, alongside sustainable and innovative manufacturing practices.

Highlighting the strategic ties between India and Poland, Khera observed Poland’s standing as India's foremost trading partner in Central and Eastern Europe. He expressed optimism about the potential of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement to elevate trade relations. Deputy Minister Michal Baranowski lauded India’s advances in its MSME ecosystem, expressing Poland’s eagerness to expand bilateral collaboration and institutional partnerships, notably evidenced by initiatives between the National Small Industries Corporation and the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development.