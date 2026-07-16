Drone Incident Halts Crude Oil Loading at Basra Terminal
Crude oil loading was temporarily halted at all Iraqi terminals following a drone crash into an oil tanker at the Basra terminal. The incident caused no damage or fire, according to Iraqi oil and security sources.
- Country:
- Iraq
Crude oil loading operations at all Iraqi terminals were suspended on Thursday. This decision followed an incident where a drone collided with an oil tanker at the Basra terminal.
Despite the crash, no notable damage or fire was reported, according to four sources privy to Iraqi oil and security matters.
The temporary halt highlights ongoing safety concerns in key oil transport and export hubs in the region.