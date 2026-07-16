Seismic Shake-Up: Earthquake Rocks New Zealand's South Island

An earthquake measuring 6.3 in magnitude rattled the South Island of New Zealand near the town of Te Anau, leading to a prompt tsunami warning by authorities.

The New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency reported the earthquake's epicenter was situated approximately 40 km north of Te Anau, which serves as a gateway to the popular tourist area of Fiordland.

In contrast, international agencies such as the United States Geological Survey and the German Research Centre for Geosciences measured the quake at 5.9 magnitude, noting it struck at depths beyond 50 km.