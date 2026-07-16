Seismic Shake-Up: Earthquake Rocks New Zealand's South Island

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Te Anau in New Zealand's South Island, prompting a tsunami warning. The epicenter was 40 km north of Te Anau and impacted Fiordland, a tourist hotspot. USGS and GFZ reported the quake at a 5.9 magnitude at depths over 50 km.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 15:29 IST
Seismic Shake-Up: Earthquake Rocks New Zealand's South Island
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  • Country:
  • New Zealand

An earthquake measuring 6.3 in magnitude rattled the South Island of New Zealand near the town of Te Anau, leading to a prompt tsunami warning by authorities.

The New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency reported the earthquake's epicenter was situated approximately 40 km north of Te Anau, which serves as a gateway to the popular tourist area of Fiordland.

In contrast, international agencies such as the United States Geological Survey and the German Research Centre for Geosciences measured the quake at 5.9 magnitude, noting it struck at depths beyond 50 km.

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