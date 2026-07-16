Lawmakers Call for Crackdown on Blue Wafer Imports Amid Trade Dispute

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers urged the Trump administration to tackle imports of partially finished solar cells used to evade trade duties and claim improper tax credits. This issue is part of ongoing efforts to prevent tariff dodging by companies shifting manufacturing outside China to the U.S. market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 21:30 IST
Lawmakers Call for Crackdown on Blue Wafer Imports Amid Trade Dispute
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A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has called on the Trump administration to tighten restrictions on imports of partially finished solar cells. These imports, known as blue wafers, are accused of circumventing trade duties and claiming unauthorized federal manufacturing tax credits, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The growing debate over blue wafers forms part of a sustained U.S. campaign to prevent trade dodging tactics that allegedly undercut domestic solar panel producers. The letter, endorsed by Republican and Democratic representatives, urged customs and tax authorities to act against the importers.

The lawmaker-backed initiative aims to protect U.S. energy manufacturers from what they describe as unfair competition. Input from groups such as the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America Coalition emphasizes the significance of this crackdown for safeguarding domestic investment and jobs.

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