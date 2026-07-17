Plastic Pollution: A Hidden Threat to Heart Health

Recent studies suggest a strong correlation between plastic particles in blood and heart attack incidence. Research also explores a promising vaccine targeting pancreatic cancer by stimulating a lasting immune response against KRAS mutations, offering hope for prevention in high-risk patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 16:30 IST
Plastic Pollution: A Hidden Threat to Heart Health
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  • Country:
  • Italy

Recent findings indicate a strong correlation between microplastics in the bloodstream and heart attacks. The study, conducted in Italy, revealed that heart attack survivors had significantly higher levels of plastic particles compared to those without cardiac events. This research provides evidence that environmental pollution might impact cardiovascular health.

The study, published in the European Heart Journal, detected micro- and nano-plastics in 84% of heart attack survivors, compared to lower percentages in other patient groups. The study highlights a notable presence of polyethylene, commonly found in packaging, among other plastic types in the participants' blood.

Furthermore, researchers found that smoking and long-term air pollution exposure significantly increased microplastic presence in blood. While causation isn’t definitively proved, the findings underscore the potential cardiovascular risks posed by plastic pollution. Concurrently, an experimental vaccine targeting KRAS mutations in pancreatic cancer patients showed promise in a pilot trial by boosting immune responses, offering a preventive strategy for high-risk individuals.

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