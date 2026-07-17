Tragic Sword Attack in Karnataka: Unrequited Love Turns Fatal
In Bantwal town, Karnataka, a 21-year-old woman was brutally murdered with a sword by a relative, driven by unreciprocated love. The accused, Chetan, has been arrested, and a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A shocking murder has rocked Bantwal town, Karnataka, where a 21-year-old woman, Lavanya, met a brutal end at the hands of a relative wielding a sword. The horrific incident occurred on the evening of July 16, as confirmed by the local police.
Superintendent of Police Arun K disclosed that the accused, Chetan, has been detained. Allegedly motivated by unrequited love, Chetan's advances were spurned by the victim, prompting this tragic act. Lavanya's refusal to reciprocate his feelings led to her untimely death.
The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, marking it as a serious crime. Sections 126 and 103 have been invoked, and special teams are actively pursuing further details to build a strong case against the accused.
ALSO READ
-
BJP Protests Against Bidadi Township, Calls It a 'Political Real Estate Scheme'
-
Diplomatic Fallout: Nicaragua Cuts Ties with Italy Over Extradition Standoff
-
Political Storm Brews Over HMT Land Controversy in Karnataka
-
Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Delayed Amidst Speculations
-
Bengaluru Crime Shocker: Woman's Murder and Police Officer's Arrest Stir City