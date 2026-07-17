Vladimir and Lyubov Fedorchenko are anxiously anticipating their harvest on their southern Russian farm. However, a nationwide fuel crisis stemming from Ukrainian strikes on refineries has led to soaring diesel prices, crippling their operations.

The couple faces difficulties with grain exports as military tensions escalate in the Sea of Azov, crucial for their region's trade. Their financial strain is compounded by low offers for their produce and rising operational costs.

Experts warn that if no military solution is found, Russia's global wheat supply could see significant reductions, further impacting farmers like the Fedorchenkos as they grapple with ongoing economic pressures and restricted export routes.