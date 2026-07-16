Pakistan on the Brink: Looming Fuel Crisis Threatens Energy Security

Pakistan faces a potential fuel crisis with dwindling petrol reserves and delayed imports pressing on energy security. Officials warn of a deficit, exacerbated by high demand and international shipping issues. Urgent government interventions and smoother customs processes are needed to avert supply disruptions, as noted by industry experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 15:28 IST
Pakistan on the Brink: Looming Fuel Crisis Threatens Energy Security
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan finds itself on the verge of a new fuel supply crisis, as plummeting petrol reserves and delays in fuel imports raise alarms over its energy security, as noted by The Express Tribune. Current inventories have dwindled to approximately 379,000 tonnes, barely sufficient for a fortnight under the current consumption rate.

The demand for petrol soared notably in early July, surpassing projections and last year's figures, driven by price hike anticipations. This spike in use has further strained the limited reserves, compounded by setbacks in planned fuel shipments, contributing to heightened uncertainty.

Shipping schedules report forthcoming arrivals of 153,000 tonnes of petrol; however, recent approval and import cancellations have tightened supplies, alongside global shipping disruptions and increased oil prices linked to regional tensions. To mitigate this crisis, oil marketing firms urge the government to expedite Rs 66.7 billion in pending PDCs to finance further imports. Additional issues like customs clearance delays via the WeBOC system exacerbate the supply risk, despite stable diesel stocks, officials warn against panic-induced shortages.

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