Oil Spill Threatens Marine Life as Sanctioned Vessel Leaks in Oman

An oil spill is threatening a protected marine area off the coast of Oman, attributed to a vessel under sanctions for transporting Russian fuel. Satellite imagery and expert analysis suggest the Caroline Bezengi may be leaking oil.

The vessel, which took on Russian oil in Novorossiysk, last reported its position off Yemen's coast on June 11. Owned by Shanghai-based Rentoor Shipmanagement, it has been unreachable for comment. Oman's Maritime Security Centre and Environment Authority have not responded to inquiries.

Satellite images show a significant slick near al-Qibliyyah island, consistent with an oil spill. Uncertainty surrounds the cause, potentially linked to vessel malfunction, conflict-related damage, or external attacks.