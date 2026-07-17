A tanker under sanctions for transporting Russian fuel is suspected of leaking oil in a protected marine area off the Omani coast, satellite images and experts suggest.

The vessel, Caroline Bezengi, took on Russian oil in Novorossiysk before embarking on its latest journey, last signaling off Yemen on June 11. Attempts to contact the ship's owner, Shanghai-based Rentoor Shipmanagement, have been unsuccessful.

No comments have been received from Oman's Maritime Security Centre and Environment Authority about the incident, which satellite images from July 2-13 show as a distinct slick southwest of al-Qibliyyah island. The cause of the leak, whether from malfunction, an attack, or geopolitical conflicts, is yet to be determined amid ongoing investigations.