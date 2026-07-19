Tragic Earthquakes Devastate Communities in Peru's Chupaca Province

At least six individuals lost their lives as two powerful earthquakes shook the mountainous Chupaca province in Peru, as reported by the country's chief of civil defense. The tremors, registering magnitudes of 5.1 and 3.7, struck the region on a late Saturday night.

According to Peru's National Seismological Center, the first earthquake hit a depth of 24 kilometers, while the second originated 18 kilometers beneath the surface. Notably, earlier information from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre suggested the initial quake had a magnitude of 5.6.

Luis Vásquez, leading the National Civil Defense Institute, communicated with local media about the devastation, stating that approximately 48 homes were destroyed and 18 damaged, impacting around 300 locals. Emergency teams, including firefighters, are on the scene clearing debris, amid fears that more victims could be trapped. Peru, sitting on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is no stranger to seismic activity, which makes up about 85% of the world's total.