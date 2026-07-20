AI Earnings and Middle East Tensions: Wall Street's Balancing Act

In the early hours of Monday, U.S. stock index futures showed a modest upward trend, hinting at investor readiness for forthcoming earnings reports from industry giants including Alphabet, Tesla, Intel, and IBM. These reports are crucial as they may further fuel Wall Street's ongoing AI-driven rally.

AI spending by major firms like Alphabet has significantly inflated stock values this year, particularly influencing the semiconductor industry, which recently faced a stark decline. Investors are keenly eyeing earnings from Intel and Texas Instruments following a dramatic chip-stock reversal.

Concurrent geopolitical tensions, notably the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, have stirred concerns about energy prices. Brent crude oil surpassed $90 per barrel, heightening inflation worries despite calming U.S. inflation data which had previously eased fears of Federal Reserve rate hikes.