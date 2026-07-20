El Niño Surge: Malaysia Braces for Record-Breaking Heat

Malaysia braces for record temperatures with a strong El Niño predicted, peaking between March and May 2027. Officials warn of temperatures surpassing previous records set in 1998. This phenomenon, part of a natural weather cycle, can result in severe weather conditions like droughts, floods, and heatwaves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 09:33 IST
El Niño Surge: Malaysia Braces for Record-Breaking Heat
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  • Country:
  • Malaysia

As Malaysia faces the prospect of record-high temperatures next year, the nation braces for what could be a powerful El Niño, as indicated by the national meteorological department.

This weather event, characterized by weakening trade winds and rising sea temperatures in the Pacific, is expected to peak between March and May 2027.

Such conditions historically lead to severe weather like droughts and heatwaves, exacerbated by global warming effects.

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