Danube's Decline: Water Woes Hit Romania

The Danube river in Romania has reached its lowest level since 1996, leading to irrigation restrictions for farmers and affecting shipping and tourism. Prolonged heatwaves and droughts have impacted waterways across Europe. Authorities are taking measures to mitigate the disruptions, including water management for critical energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 12:47 IST
Danube's Decline: Water Woes Hit Romania
  • Country:
  • Romania

The Danube river in Romania experienced a dramatic drop in water levels over the weekend, reaching its lowest point since 1996. This decline has led to irrigation restrictions for farmers, partly disrupting shipping and tourism activities along the riverbanks.

Prolonged heatwaves and drought across Europe contribute to the situation, with Western Europe's Monday peak temperatures forecasted to surpass normal highs. At Romania's entry point, the river's flow was recorded at 1,700 cubic meters per second, a significant drop from the usual July rate of 4,700 cubic meters per second.

In response, authorities have curbed water usage for crop irrigation and managed reservoirs to sustain critical operations, such as cooling for state nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica's reactors. Projections show a possible rise in water levels due to expected rainfalls.

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