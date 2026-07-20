Tragedy Strikes: Flash Floods Ravage Northeastern Afghanistan
Flash floods in northeastern Afghanistan claimed at least 20 lives, with many more feared missing. The Taliban government's rescue operation was underway in the hard-hit Nuristan province. Experts cite climate change and deforestation as exacerbating factors contributing to the severity of the disaster.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
At least 20 individuals have perished following devastating flash floods in northeastern Afghanistan, according to a statement from the Taliban-run government. The death toll is anticipated to rise, with over 100 people reported missing as of Monday night.
The worst-affected area is Parun, the capital of Nuristan, as reported by the Taliban's National Disaster Management Authority. Alongside the fatalities, the authority confirmed that around 80 people have sustained injuries. By Monday evening, Taliban officials announced the initiation of a search and rescue operation in the remote province near the Afghan-Pakistani border, expressing concerns over 'severe financial and human losses.'
Afghanistan is considered one of the countries most susceptible to the consequences of climate change, which has led to increased vulnerability to droughts in some regions and heavier rainfall in others. Deforestation in provinces like Nuristan has exacerbated the impact of flash floods over the years, slowing rainwater absorption into the soil.
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