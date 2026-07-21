Tragedy Strikes: Tunnel Blast at Sikkim Hydroelectric Project

A tragic event unfolded in Sikkim, India, as a suspected gas leak caused a deadly explosion in a tunnel at a hydroelectric project. The incident occurred on Tuesday and has resulted in the death of ten workers, while fifteen more are believed to be trapped.

Authorities are currently conducting intensive rescue operations to reach the trapped individuals. The rugged terrain of the region has posed significant challenges to the rescue efforts, complicating the mission further. The priority is to save the trapped workers, as time is of the essence in such dire circumstances.

The tragic incident has raised concerns about safety standards and emergency response mechanisms in such high-risk projects. As more details become available, authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the gas leak and prevent future tragedies.