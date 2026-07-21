Shipping Routes Rerouted: The Impact of Yemeni Naval Blockade on Global Oil Supply

In a strategic redirection, two oil tankers loaded with Saudi crude for China and India have made U-turns in the Red Sea. Initially headed towards Asia, the tankers rerouted for the Suez Canal to circumvent the Yemeni coast following a cautionary message from the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

This maneuver underscores a potential second disruption after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The Houthis had declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia on Monday, intensifying threats to global energy supplies. The group cautioned shipping firms against engaging with Saudi ports, warning of possible targeting.

The rerouting is a calculated response to the increased hostilities, prompting vessels to reconsider their routes. Despite higher war risk insurance costs and the prospect of delayed deliveries, some tankers continue operating, highlighting the challenging realities for global trade amidst geopolitical tensions.