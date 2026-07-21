Germany and Azerbaijan: Strengthening Energy Ties

Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed boosting cooperation on oil and gas supplies with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during a Berlin visit. Merz emphasized Germany's interest in diversifying energy imports, focusing on enhancing partnerships in the energy sector over the next few years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 17:45 IST
Germany and Azerbaijan: Strengthening Energy Ties
Chancellor Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the need to enhance Germany's energy relationship with Azerbaijan after a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Berlin. The discussions centered on increasing cooperation in oil and gas supplies.

Merz highlighted Germany's goal to diversify its energy imports, particularly focusing on gas, as part of a broader energy strategy. This comes amid Europe's ongoing efforts to secure more reliable energy sources.

The meeting signals a potential strengthening of ties between Germany and Azerbaijan, focusing on the energy sector, to ensure sustainable import sources in the coming years.

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