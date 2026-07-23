U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Pact Fuels Proliferation Concerns
The Trump administration supports a nuclear energy pact with Saudi Arabia, sparking concerns about potential weapons proliferation. The agreement allows Saudi enrichment without the 'gold standard' restrictions, raising alarms among U.S. lawmakers and regional states. Commercial gains and strategic ties further complicate the ongoing debate.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration backs a nuclear energy pact with Riyadh that permits Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium, raising concerns about weapons proliferation among U.S. lawmakers and regional states. Washington and Riyadh have been in talks for years about nuclear cooperation, eyeing this pact as a potential commercial boon for U.S. companies.
However, the agreement falls short of the 'gold standard,' omitting prohibitions on uranium enrichment and spent atomic fuel processing. This omission worries allies like Israel and poses questions about the United States' consistency, given previous opposition to Iran's enrichment program. The deal, thus, faces potential opposition in Congress.
Saudi Arabia's nuclear ambitions include reducing carbon emissions and ensuring energy security. While it seeks strategic ties and commercial gains, the pact could trigger a nuclear arms race in the region, unsettling U.S. Middle Eastern allies. Meanwhile, various countries stand ready to partner with Saudi Arabia should U.S. negotiations falter.
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