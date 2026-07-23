U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Pact Fuels Proliferation Concerns

The Trump administration backs a nuclear energy pact with Riyadh that permits Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium, raising concerns about weapons proliferation among U.S. lawmakers and regional states. Washington and Riyadh have been in talks for years about nuclear cooperation, eyeing this pact as a potential commercial boon for U.S. companies.

However, the agreement falls short of the 'gold standard,' omitting prohibitions on uranium enrichment and spent atomic fuel processing. This omission worries allies like Israel and poses questions about the United States' consistency, given previous opposition to Iran's enrichment program. The deal, thus, faces potential opposition in Congress.

Saudi Arabia's nuclear ambitions include reducing carbon emissions and ensuring energy security. While it seeks strategic ties and commercial gains, the pact could trigger a nuclear arms race in the region, unsettling U.S. Middle Eastern allies. Meanwhile, various countries stand ready to partner with Saudi Arabia should U.S. negotiations falter.