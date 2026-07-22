Former DOGE Employees Launch AI-Powered Cybersecurity Startup 'Cathedral'

A new startup, 'Cathedral,' founded by former DOGE employees, is making waves with a significant fundraising achievement. The company has successfully secured $160 million in recent funding to enhance the U.S. military's cyber capabilities with cutting-edge AI technologies.

The ambitious firm aims to secure substantial government contracts, focusing on both offensive and defensive operations against adversaries such as China. In line with its strategic goals, Cathedral is exploring plans to acquire or partner with a data center to ensure robust dedicated compute power for its operations.

While the company holds strong ties to the Trump administration, experts suggest that any political shift in the U.S. could bring scrutiny to its government contracts in the future. Yet, the momentum behind Cathedral demonstrates investor confidence, with heavyweight investors like Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital leading the funding round.