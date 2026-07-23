Revolutionary NovoFly Set to Combat Screwworm Spread in North America

Scientists are preparing to test genetically modified screwworm flies, known as NovoFly, outdoors in Panama. Designed to produce only sterile males, NovoFly aims to curb the screwworm's proliferation, which poses threats to livestock in the U.S. and Central America. Initial results could reshape strategies in pest control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 15:31 IST
Revolutionary NovoFly Set to Combat Screwworm Spread in North America
  • Country:
  • United States

At a research facility in Panama, scientists are pioneering outdoor tests for NovoFly, a genetically modified screwworm designed to aid in pest control efforts. This screwworm variant, engineered to produce only sterile males, promises to be a significant deterrent against the flesh-eating parasite that threatens livestock in North America and Central America.

The initiative, crucially supported by the U.S., aims to mitigate a potential $1 billion economic hit to Texas' livestock sector and further spread in other states. While current methods rely on releasing sterile flies, NovoFly promises a more focused approach by producing male-only flies, ensuring unfertilized eggs and gradually reducing the screwworm population.

Field trials in Panama are set to determine NovoFly's viability before scaling up production, potentially involving new facilities in Texas. Despite the promise, researchers are cautious about full-scale deployment, emphasizing the importance of optimal conditions to avoid production mishaps. Regulatory steps are in progress, which could soon see NovoFly receive full EPA clearance, marking a pioneering moment in genetically modified pest control.

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