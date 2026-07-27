Europe Engulfed: Wildfire Crisis in France and Spain Threatens Cities and Lands

Wildfires are swiftly closing in on the historic French city of Bordeaux, threatening the heart of the country’s renowned winelands. On Sunday, officials reported that 220,000 people have been evacuated in France, while in Spain, more than 75,000 have fled and 30,000 more are sheltering in place due to advancing blazes.

In France, flames have ravaged the popular Cap Ferret peninsula and now endanger areas around Bordeaux. Mayor Thomas Cazenave confirmed the fire is approximately 15 kilometers from the city’s entry points. Authorities are vigilantly monitoring the unprecedented situation despite not having immediate plans to evacuate Bordeaux’s 850,000 residents.

Moreover, Spain faces devastation from a separate blaze that has scorched over 50,000 hectares in Avila, marking it the nation's largest recent wildfire. Both regions continue to grapple with extreme weather conditions exacerbated by climate change, prompting international aid from EU nations and emergency declarations.