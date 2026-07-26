Global News Roundup: Border Reopenings, Wildfires, Missile Strikes, and Political Upheaval

The main land border crossing between Kuwait and Iraq reopened after a temporary closure due to a drone attack. The attack caused material damage but no casualties, according to the Kuwaiti army, marking a critical resumption of movement between the two nations.

France and Spain endure fierce wildfires, prompting mass evacuations with about 220,000 people dislocated in France and over 75,000 in Spain. The fires threaten Bordeaux as efforts focus on protecting people and property amid one of Europe's harshest summers.

Political tensions intensified with Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham asserting a policy stance against the U.S. administration. Concurrently, Berlin's Pride festival was marred by a tragic vehicle attack, raising security concerns and provoking widespread grief and calls for justice.