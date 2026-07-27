China Criticizes U.S. AI Sanctions
China has reacted strongly against the United States' sanctions and criticism of its AI industry, accusing the U.S. of undermining Chinese interests. The Chinese Commerce Ministry highlighted that many U.S. AI companies have utilized Chinese models in their research and development efforts.
- Country:
- China
China has called on the United States to halt its 'smearing and sanction threats' against Chinese AI companies. The Chinese commerce ministry asserted on Monday that the nation would take necessary measures to protect its interests.
The ministry's statement emphasized that numerous U.S. AI companies have integrated Chinese models into their research, development, and training operations. This highlights a complex dynamic of innovation exchange between the two countries.
Amidst growing tensions, the statement reflects China's determination to counter any U.S. actions it perceives as detrimental to its technological advancements and economic stability.
ALSO READ
-
China and Brazil: Strategic Coordination and Future Trade Enhancements
-
China Calls for End to U.S. Tariffs Amid Tensions
-
India's Engineering Exports Surge Amid Shipping Challenges
-
India's Engineering Goods Export Surge Defies Global Shipping Disruptions
-
The Elusive Sky Xu: Inside Shein's Quiet Leadership