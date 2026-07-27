China has called on the United States to halt its 'smearing and sanction threats' against Chinese AI companies. The Chinese commerce ministry asserted on Monday that the nation would take necessary measures to protect its interests.

The ministry's statement emphasized that numerous U.S. AI companies have integrated Chinese models into their research, development, and training operations. This highlights a complex dynamic of innovation exchange between the two countries.

Amidst growing tensions, the statement reflects China's determination to counter any U.S. actions it perceives as detrimental to its technological advancements and economic stability.